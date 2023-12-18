Democratic Michigan Senate hopeful Elissa Slotkin worried Biden weighing her down in 2024: Report

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who is running for Senate, is reportedly concerned President Biden being the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee will keep her from winning the state’s open seat.

Slotkin "has expressed concern to allies that she may not be able to win her race if Biden is at the top of the ticket," the Washington Post reported, citing "people familiar with the conversations."

A spokesman for Slotkin’s campaign told the Post that she "looks forward to running with President Biden."

Slotkin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

A recent survey found just one in four Michigan Democrats were enthusiastic about Biden being the 2024 party nominee. Biden narrowly won Michigan in 2020 over Trump, one of several swing states he captured that year.

The Post's piece, "Biden said to be increasingly frustrated by dismal poll numbers," put a spotlight on the president’s struggles.

According to the report, Biden tersely told aides last month that he was displeased with his consistently low numbers and wanted a plan going into 2024.

"After pardoning a pair of turkeys, an annual White House tradition, Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled: His poll numbers were unacceptably low and he wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it," the Post's report continued. "He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, according to people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation."

The Post went on to report "the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination — and in recent weeks, they have grown upset that they are not making more progress," before noting that Slotkin is also concerned.

Former President Trump leads Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical ballot between only those two candidates and leads 37% to 31% in a hypothetical ballot with five independent candidates, according to the results of a Wall Street Journal poll released Saturday.

The president's sagging numbers against Trump also come as voters gave Biden low approval marks, including only 23% of respondents saying Biden's policies have helped them personally, compared to 53% who say they have been hurt by the president's policies.

