Just 1 in 4 Michigan Democrats enthusiastic about Biden being the nominee: poll

President Biden is experiencing a collapse in enthusiasm among Democratic voters in Michigan, according to a new poll.
Just 27% of Democrats in the Great Lake State say there are "enthusiastic" for Biden as their party's presidential nominee, according to the Washington Post-Monmouth poll.
Approximately 51% of Democratic voters in the state say they would be "satisfied" with Biden as the Democratic nominee, and 19% say they would be "dissatisfied" or "upset."
HUNTER BIDEN FACES BACKLASH AFTER DEFYING SUBPOENA WITH PRESS CONFERENCE 'STUNT': 'HOLD HIM IN CONTEMPT'
By contrast, approximately 45% of Michigan Republicans report being "enthusiastic" about former President Trump as their party's nominee.
Approximately 31% of GOP voters in the state say they would be "satisfied" to have Trump as the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
About 21% of Michigan Republicans say they would be "unsatisfied" or "upset" with Trump leading the party into the election.
SUPPORT FOR BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY GROWS WITH A NOTABLE LEVEL OF DEMOCRAT BACKING: POLL
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are increasingly unsatisfied with the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.
Approximately 56% of U.S. adults report they would feel "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied with Biden as the Democratic nominee.
Meanwhile, about 58% of U.S. adults say they would feel dissatisfied with Trump representing the GOP.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Approximately 42% of respondents said they view Biden favorably, compared to 36% for Trump.
The Post-Monmouth poll surveyed 1,066 potential voters in Michigan between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. Its reported margin of error is +/-4.4%.
The Associated Press-NORC poll surveyed 1,074 US adults selected via the NORC's AmeriSpeak Panel. It was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 and reports a margin of error of +/-4%.