Just 1 in 4 Michigan Democrats enthusiastic about Biden being the nominee: poll

The decline in enthusiasm reported in Michigan is corroborated by an AP-NORC poll finding a lack of satisfaction for both candidates nationwide

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
President Biden is experiencing a collapse in enthusiasm among Democratic voters in Michigan, according to a new poll. 

Just 27% of Democrats in the Great Lake State say there are "enthusiastic" for Biden as their party's presidential nominee, according to the Washington Post-Monmouth poll. 

Approximately 51% of Democratic voters in the state say they would be "satisfied" with Biden as the Democratic nominee, and 19% say they would be "dissatisfied" or "upset."

President Biden addresses crowd at Hanukkah Holiday reception at White House

President Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Elizabeth Frantz - Pool/Getty Images)

By contrast, approximately 45% of Michigan Republicans report being "enthusiastic" about former President Trump as their party's nominee.  

Approximately 31% of GOP voters in the state say they would be "satisfied" to have Trump as the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

About 21% of Michigan Republicans say they would be "unsatisfied" or "upset" with Trump leading the party into the election.

Trump and Biden during a debate

Then-presidential nominee Joe Biden points toward then-President Trump during the second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesse.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are increasingly unsatisfied with the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.

Approximately 56% of U.S. adults report they would feel "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied with Biden as the Democratic nominee. 

Meanwhile, about 58% of U.S. adults say they would feel dissatisfied with Trump representing the GOP.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump speaks at the New York Young Republican Club Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Approximately 42% of respondents said they view Biden favorably, compared to 36% for Trump.

The Post-Monmouth poll surveyed 1,066 potential voters in Michigan between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. Its reported margin of error is +/-4.4%. 

The Associated Press-NORC poll surveyed 1,074 US adults selected via the NORC's AmeriSpeak Panel. It was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 and reports a margin of error of +/-4%.

