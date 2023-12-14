Just 1 in 4 Michigan Democrats enthusiastic about Biden being the nominee: poll

President Biden is experiencing a collapse in enthusiasm among Democratic voters in Michigan, according to a new poll.

Just 27% of Democrats in the Great Lake State say there are "enthusiastic" for Biden as their party's presidential nominee, according to the Washington Post-Monmouth poll.

Approximately 51% of Democratic voters in the state say they would be "satisfied" with Biden as the Democratic nominee, and 19% say they would be "dissatisfied" or "upset."

By contrast, approximately 45% of Michigan Republicans report being "enthusiastic" about former President Trump as their party's nominee.

Approximately 31% of GOP voters in the state say they would be "satisfied" to have Trump as the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

About 21% of Michigan Republicans say they would be "unsatisfied" or "upset" with Trump leading the party into the election.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are increasingly unsatisfied with the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.

Approximately 56% of U.S. adults report they would feel "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied with Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Meanwhile, about 58% of U.S. adults say they would feel dissatisfied with Trump representing the GOP.

Approximately 42% of respondents said they view Biden favorably, compared to 36% for Trump.

The Post-Monmouth poll surveyed 1,066 potential voters in Michigan between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. Its reported margin of error is +/-4.4%.

The Associated Press-NORC poll surveyed 1,074 US adults selected via the NORC's AmeriSpeak Panel. It was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 and reports a margin of error of +/-4%.