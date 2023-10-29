Democratic lawmakers trade barbs over Israel-Hamas resolution: 'Coward,' 'punk' & 'despicable'

Democratic Rep. André Carson, Ind., called fellow Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, N.J., a "coward," "punk" and "gangster" for his criticism against lawmakers who voted against a resolution to condemn Hamas and support Israel.

Carson was one of 16 lawmakers who voted either "no" or "present" on the resolution following the deadly attack against Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7. Gottheimer later called out the Democratic members who refused to condemn Hamas brutality as "despicable."

"Last night, 15 of my Democratic colleagues voted AGAINST standing with our ally Israel and condemning Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered, raped, and kidnapped babies, children, men, women, and elderly, including Americans. They are despicable and do not speak for our party," Gottheimer wrote in an X post Thursday.

In a clip from CNN’s "Inside Politics" Sunday, host Manu Raju revealed that Carson reacted to Gottheimer’s statement, calling it "cowardly."

"He’s cowardly. I think he’s not acting in the role as a member of Congress. I think he’s shown himself to be very emotional. I think he’s posturing before the cameras. He postured before caucus, but like most cowardly people, when you confront them, they’re afraid. I’m unafraid of the guy. I’d like to sit down to talk to him. He probably doesn’t want to talk to me," Carson told CNN.

He added, "There are Americans out there who are deeply opposed to what’s happening. And if he wants to call us despicable, I’m saying he’s a coward. And he’s a punk, and he should remember why the people sent him here and if he wants to play some kind of tough guy, a gangster – we can handle it like gentlemen, or we can get into something else."

In a statement to CNN, Gottheimer replied, "I’ll sit down with Mr. Carson anytime to talk about how we can bring the hostages home, including all Americans, provide immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians being used as human shields, and crush Hamas and all terrorists seeking to do us harm."

A Democratic leadership source reportedly told CNN that Gottheimer and Carson are planning to meet some time this week. Fox News Digital reached out to Gottheimer and Carson’s respective offices to receive confirmation.

Along with Carson, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Cori Bush, D-Mo, Al Green, D-Texas, and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill also voted against the resolution.

Meanwhile, Reps. Greg Casar, D-Texas, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., voted "present."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the sole Republican who voted against the resolution out of concern that it will deepen the conflict. However, he later explicitly condemned the Hamas attack and supported Israel’s right to defend itself.

The resolution was ultimately passed in a 412-10 vote.

