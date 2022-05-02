Democrat urges US energy independence, border security: 'This is about common sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., told "America Reports" Monday that U.S. energy independence and border security are "common sense" policymaking.

CALIFORNIA, NEW YORK, ILLINOIS USED COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS TO PUSH CRT IN SCHOOLS

REP. JOSH GOTTHEIMER: I think I’m focused like you are on practical common sense things we can get done that actually has been a lot of bipartisan support for and the co-chair of the Problem Solvers caucus, Brian Fitzpatrick, we put out a series of ideas. We thought we have Democrats and Republicans behind, as you point out, legislation like the Invest to Protect Act. I’ve led to invest in law enforcement, make sure they have the resources they need to protect themselves and protect us.

…

Support our veterans and make sure we take care of them and their backs as they should, and Title 42, make sure we have a comprehensive plan in place to deal with influx and make sure we keep law enforcement safe and people, our families safe. Live up to our values and make sure we protect dreamers, but also make sure we protect our dreamers … [There are] a lot of common sense things we can do if we are willing to work together. We need to get Democrats and Republicans on the same page working together, and I believe we can do it.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: