Democrat admits Biden's student debt handout isn't 'perfect' but a 'step in the right direction'

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., praised President Biden's move to cancel student loan debt as an effective "compromise" despite flaws in the policy. On "America Reports" Thursday, Moulton admitted the need to focus future policy on the "underlying issue" of skyrocketing tuition costs.

REP. SETH MOULTON: The reality is that no policy in America, no policy that comes out of Washington addresses everybody equally. The Trump tax cuts only went to the wealthiest Americans, the billionaire corporations. It didn't help everyone else. You can make the same criticism about this program. And I think that another key point is it doesn't address the key underlying issue, which is the skyrocketing cost of tuition. There is a concern that schools will just profit off of this because they can keep raising tuition, knowing that kids will come. They'll get that tuition bill right up front. They'll get it paid to the university by a loan company. And students will have to figure out how to pay back that loan for the rest of their lives. So, no, it's not a perfect policy, but no policy in Washington is. This is addressing a real need for these 43 million Americans. But I think the other thing that's going on here is that President Biden is doing what he promised to do. He's finding compromise. The left doesn't like this plan because they say it doesn't go far enough and the right doesn't like it because they think it's not addressing everyone. But Biden can do this and then move on to other things.

