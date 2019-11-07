Guy Benson: Here's why Democrats are 'in trouble' with impeachment push

Democrats may go too far with their impeachment probe into President Trump and forget about the public's exhaustion from dealing with the Mueller investigation for two years, said Fox News Radio host Guy Benson Thursday on "Outnumbered."

"The transcripts speak for themselves. These witnesses speak for themselves. It’s damning, it’s a problem. And I think there’s a lot of merit to that," he said.

"However — and this brings [Adam] Schiff back into it, and this is where Democrats are in trouble — the American people just sat through two years of Adam Schiff saying there's collusion, there’s clear evidence of collusion," Benson continued. "He's still saying it. We went through all of this. And then eventually we got to the finish line with the Mueller report, and it was just kind of a fizzle... I think there is some burnout."

He also criticized the media for sleeping through Barack Obama's presidency and letting their personal animus for Trump drive their newfound commitment to fact-finding and investigative reporting.

"It goes to one of the other refrains that we've heard from the president over and over again. 'They’re all out to get me, they all hate me.' In many cases, that’s true," Benson said earlier in the interview.

"There has been a revival of robust investigative journalism under this president after an eight-year nap for many of them because they were generally pleased with what the previous president was doing," he continued. "They really are hostile toward his president, and he gives that hostility right back to them."

Trump tweeted about the Democrats' impeachment push against him on Thursday and accused the rival party of colluding with the media, in an effort to deny him a second-term in 2020.

"It was just explained to me that for next weeks Fake Hearing (trial) in the House, as they interview Never Trumpers and others, I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS. It is a Pelosi, Schiff, Scam against the Republican Party and me. This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!" Trump wrote.

He also referred to the proceedings as a "hoax" and claimed that it's already starting to backfire.

"The Radical Left Dems and LameStream Media are just trying to make it hard for Republicans and me to win in 2020. The new Impeachment Hoax is already turning against them!" Trump tweeted.