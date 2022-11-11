Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’

Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout .

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."

As Fox Business reported, Pittman’s opinion on the ruling stated, "No one can plausibly deny that it is either one of the largest delegations of legislative power to the executive branch, or one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States."

GUTFELD: BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT IS ON HOLD AGAIN | FOX NEWS VIDEO

The handout, announced by Biden in August, was intended to provide upwards of $20,000 of student debt relief to borrowers making under $125,000 a year. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the plan would have cost American taxpayers over $400 billion .

Liberals on the platform expressed outrage over the ruling , while conservatives ridiculed Biden’s entire handout strategy as being a cynical ploy to garner Democratic votes for the midterms.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote, "Doesn’t matter to Biden. Its only purpose was to buy votes for last Tuesday."

American Greatness senior Fellow Ned Ryun tweeted, "Fascinating. Motivated under 30s to come out and vote and in the end, Biden got what he wanted and they got played for fools."

Liberal radio host Kyle Kulinski expressed frustrated over the ruling, stating, "92% of student loan debt is owned by the federal government but apparently the federal government doesn’t have the right to reduce it? Oh please. Conservative judges are judicial activists who make sh-- up to f--- over poor people. Thankfully this will be appealed."

Conservative actor Rob Schneider seemed relieved over the ruling, commenting, "A federal judge tonight vacated the Presidents executive order to forgive student loans on a mass basis as unlawful. I’m glad that I’m not the only one who feel that transferring 1/2 trillion dollars from working people to college graduates is crazy."

Former "Mad TV" actress and Twitter liberal Mo Collins remarked, "Of course this happened."

AMID ECONOMIC WOES, NBC NEWS REPORTS MOST STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT RECIPIENTS SPENDING MONEY ON ‘TRAVEL,’ ‘DINING'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., blasted the judge who denied Biden’s handout from going forward. She tweeted, "Republican officials are trying to stop millions of working and middle class Americans from getting student debt relief. Despite this lawless ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, @POTUS’ legal authority to cancel student debt is clear."

The Blaze’s Matt Kibbe gave kudos to what he claimed was a Biden scheme. He tweeted, "Give Biden credit: Student loan forgiveness was cynical and dishonest, but also the best bait and switch scheme in modern political history."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., was not pleased with the decision. She tweeted, "This is a ludicrous opinion from a Trump-appointed judge. I'm glad the Administration is appealing. Dems are fighting for middle class relief while GOP special interests & judges are trying to block it on outlandish grounds."

Turning Point USA pundit Graham Allen summarized the strategy of Biden’s student loan handout, tweeting, "Biden knew he couldn’t ‘forgive’ your student loan debt….. He lied for votes knowing it would get thrown out in court!"