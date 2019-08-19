Democratic Rep. calls Antifa members 'peaceful protesters' during CNN interview

The same day that 13 individuals were arrested at far-right and far-left demonstrations in Portland, Ore., Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., called members of Antifa "peaceful protesters."

During a Saturday interview with CNN, Haaland responded to a tweet from President Trump about declaring Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, and accused him of siding with white supremacists.

"Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

"This is on par with what the president does. He sides with the white supremacists, he sides with the white nationalists, with the domestic terrorists in our country... he's incited violence against people of color," she said.

"Portland is a Progressive city. They want to ensure that they keep their city moving forward," Haaland continued.

"It’s not surprising that Trump would side away from the folks who are the peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism. [I'm] just not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists. That’s been his mode of operation since before he was elected president."

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference that the 13 individuals who were arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with police, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon in a park and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police also tweeted out images of weapons they had seized from multiple groups of protesters, including bear spray and metal poles.

"At this time, we know of six force-events involving officers," Outlaw said. "There was one instance where an officer deployed pepper balls. The other instances involved take-downs or control against resistance."

