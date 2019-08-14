Portland mayor confident arrests will be made in journalist's Antifa assault case, as new threat looms

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he believes arrests will be made in the case of conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who was assaulted by Antifa protesters during a July rally outside the Oregon Justice Center.

Wheeler appeared on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday ahead of another planned Antifa rally this weekend. The Oregon Democrat pushed back on claims he played politics with the Ngo case and didn't do enough to hold those responsible accountable.

"There's been no arrests though when it comes to Andy Ngo," co-host Sandra Smith said. "What message does that send?"

"With all due respect I disagree," Wheeler shot back. "We don't tolerate any act of violence -- not that act of violence or any other. And the police are investigating and they are following up on leads."

Co-host Bill Hemmer quoted Ngo's tweet about the incident, which detailed how he was savagely beaten by the crowd and doused with an unknown substance, before being sent to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.

"I was beaten on the head & robbed on 29 June. Antifa then continued to hurl 'milkshakes' at my bleeding face," Ngo wrote on Saturday. "I was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. There still hasn't been a single arrest by @PortlandPolice. Help me seek justice; join my legal fund:"

Wheeler claimed the authorities have requested video footage of the incident and said he remains confident the police will find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"They have photographs of some of the individuals that they believe were the perpetrators," he said. "I know that the intelligence unit continues to follow-up on those leads and I'm confident that there will be arrests in that particular case."

Wheeler claimed politics had nothing to do with the case and promised to uphold the rule of law going forward.

"This isn't about anybody's politics," he said. "If they're breaking the law, we're going to enforce it. We're going to hold people accountable."