Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Bill de Blasio
Published

De Blasio called out after quoting Karl Marx during radio interview

De Blasio's press secretary was fine with his boss quoting the father of communism

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Mayor de Blasio took 'heart and soul' out of NYPD: Ray KellyVideo

Mayor de Blasio took 'heart and soul' out of NYPD: Ray Kelly

Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly on rising crime in NYC under Mayor Bill de Blasio and the removal of federal agents from big cities.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio quoted Karl Marx, author of the "Communist Manifesto," on Friday, prompting some pushback on social media.

Noting that he wasn't focused on elite interests, De Blasio told WNYC radio: “I am tempted to borrow from Karl Marx here.” According to the New York Post, he added: “There’s a famous quote that ‘the state is the executive committee of the bourgeois’ and I use it openly to say, ‘No.'"

“I actually read that as a young person and I said, ‘That’s not the way it’s supposed to be,'" he said.

DE BLASIO THREATENS TO TAKE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO COURT IF FEDERAL OFFICIALS COME TO NEW YORK CITY

De Blasio's press secretary was apparently fine with his boss quoting the father of communism to make his point.

"Show me the lie!" he tweeted alongside De Blasio's remarks. "Bill de Blasio's Press Secretary appreciates materialistic approach of his boss's Communism," tweeted New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz.

Not everyone was as supportive, posting criticisms of the philosopher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Blasio has long been criticized in some quarters for his progressive interests, which include implementing a $15 minimum wage, raising taxes on the wealthy, and eliminating health private insurance.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.

Trending in Media