De Blasio called out after quoting Karl Marx during radio interview

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio quoted Karl Marx, author of the "Communist Manifesto," on Friday, prompting some pushback on social media.

Noting that he wasn't focused on elite interests, De Blasio told WNYC radio: “I am tempted to borrow from Karl Marx here.” According to the New York Post, he added: “There’s a famous quote that ‘the state is the executive committee of the bourgeois’ and I use it openly to say, ‘No.'"

“I actually read that as a young person and I said, ‘That’s not the way it’s supposed to be,'" he said.

De Blasio's press secretary was apparently fine with his boss quoting the father of communism to make his point.

"Show me the lie!" he tweeted alongside De Blasio's remarks. "Bill de Blasio's Press Secretary appreciates materialistic approach of his boss's Communism," tweeted New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz.

Not everyone was as supportive, posting criticisms of the philosopher.

De Blasio has long been criticized in some quarters for his progressive interests, which include implementing a $15 minimum wage, raising taxes on the wealthy, and eliminating health private insurance.