Dana Perino says Trump, Biden and Klobuchar won latest Democratic debate

"The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday and gave her impressions from Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.

"Donald Trump, the president, largely stayed out of the crosshairs. He just wasn't brought up all that much. They didn't harp on impeachment for that long in the debate," Perino told Carlson. "So I think anytime that he can stay out of the debate, that's good."

Turning to the Democratic candidates running to replace Trump, Perino said former Vice President Joe Biden had his best showing.

"[Biden] had probably his best debate. And some people might say that's a low bar," Perino said. "But he was more steady, more confident, kind of had some jokes and seemed a little bit more in command."

Perino's third winner of the night was Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar who raised half a million dollars in the immediate aftermath of the debate, the campaign's best post-debate fundraising to date.

"She definitely was able to shine. She was also able to raise over half a million dollars overnight," Perino said. "That means she's in a much better position than she was 24 hours ago."

Perino said that while Biden remains strong in nation polls Klobuchar could gain ground on South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"Nationally, they think that is Joe Biden," Perino said. "But I wouldn't be surprised if Amy Klobuchar nips at Buttigieg's heels, even though she's only at like 4 percent right now."

