Dan Rather's rehabilitation tour continues with chat to PBS about 'misinformation' on social media

Disgraced former "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather made his latest stop on his ongoing media rehabilitation tour over the weekend, with PBS welcoming him to discuss "misinformation" on social media.

"I think it boggles everybody's mind, including my own, because we're still on the edge of this whole new world of social media, the Internet, the Internet's great possibilities for good, such as educating and giving truthful information," Rather told "PBS NewsHour Weekend" on Sunday. "But on the other hand, the dark side ... which has to concern us all, that misinformation, outright lies, propaganda, all of this gets loose on the Internet."

Rather later added: "We all know that part of being an adult is to recognize that you have to deal with what is real, reality, not what you hope will be."

Following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, Rather was touted as the author of the 2017 book "What Unites Us" on both CNBC and NBC's "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

Rather, a frequent guest on CNN and MSNBC during the Trump presidency, was forced out of the CBS anchor chair in 2005 after using unauthenticated documents in a 2004 report claiming that George W. Bush had gone absent without leave from the Texas Air National Guard.

Despite his downfall as a respected journalist, the journalism school at the University of Texas recently honored the Lone Star State native by naming an award after him.

"We are introducing the @DanRather Medals for News and Guts to recognize collegiate and professional journalists who overcome obstacles like stonewalling and harassment to speak truth to power. the University of Texas' Moody College of Communication tweeted in December.