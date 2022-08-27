Dan Bongino: I'm not paying for your loans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden's student loan handout, saying the country is going bankrupt on Saturday's "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: You are watching the collapse of an empire in live time. We are going broke. What kind of an idiot thinks you can continue to print money backed up by any value whatsoever, right? Give it to people to spend on stuff and that there's going to be zero consequences for this whatsoever…

I'm not interested in paying for your loans.

DAY FOUR: WHITE HOUSE REFUSES TO SAY WHO WILL PAY FOR BIDEN $500,000,000,000 STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

…

Listen, people hate the idea of unfairness and the idea of me paying for, again, Sunflower's urban studies degree doesn't interest me at all. And I got to tell you, this isn't a Democrat or Republican thing — it's a working-person's thing. A lot of people are really mad about this…

We are going bankrupt. You are watching the collapse of an empire. This is supposed to be a republic that operates on consent of the governed. I'm revoking my consent right now.

