Dan Bongino: I'm not paying for your loans

Bongino says 'we are going broke'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dan Bongino: Pay your own loans, America

Fox News host Dan Bongino says we are watching the collapse of an empire in real time in Saturday's opening monologue of 'Unfiltered.'

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden's student loan handout, saying the country is going bankrupt on Saturday's "Unfiltered." 

DAN BONGINO: You are watching the collapse of an empire in live time. We are going broke. What kind of an idiot thinks you can continue to print money backed up by any value whatsoever, right? Give it to people to spend on stuff and that there's going to be zero consequences for this whatsoever… 

I'm not interested in paying for your loans.

DAY FOUR: WHITE HOUSE REFUSES TO SAY WHO WILL PAY FOR BIDEN $500,000,000,000 STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

President Biden announced that he was forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt, carrying an estimated price tag of $300 billion.

President Biden announced that he was forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt, carrying an estimated price tag of $300 billion. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Listen, people hate the idea of unfairness and the idea of me paying for, again, Sunflower's urban studies degree doesn't interest me at all. And I got to tell you, this isn't a Democrat or Republican thing — it's a working-person's thing. A lot of people are really mad about this… 

We are going bankrupt. You are watching the collapse of an empire. This is supposed to be a republic that operates on consent of the governed. I'm revoking my consent right now. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.