Dr Ben Carson on Biden student loan handout: How in the world is that fair?

Former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explained what makes President Biden's student loan debt handouts unfair Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. BEN CARSON: This is supposed to be a country where we have liberty and justice for all, and yet now we have this plan with the debt cancelation, over $500 billion right there, loan forbearance, another $16 billion, the income-driven repayment plan, another $70 billion.

The amount just keeps going up and that's assuming that everything is static. It's really a bailout for those people who don't need a bailout who are already on the pathway to financial success. And you're asking people who can least afford it — the middle-class and the poor — to pay for it. How in the world is that fair? And it's sort of the same mentality that says, "We don't care that the southern border is open and all these people are flooding across."

