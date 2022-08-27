Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr Ben Carson on Biden student loan handout: How in the world is that fair?

The former Trump HUD secretary reacts to more Democratic spending

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
How are Biden's student loan handouts fair?: Dr Ben Carson Video

How are Biden's student loan handouts fair?: Dr Ben Carson

Former Trump HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explains why President Biden’s student loan debt handouts are unfair on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explained what makes President Biden's student loan debt handouts unfair Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. BEN CARSON: This is supposed to be a country where we have liberty and justice for all, and yet now we have this plan with the debt cancelation, over $500 billion right there, loan forbearance, another $16 billion, the income-driven repayment plan, another $70 billion. 

WHITE HOUSE SILENT ON WHETHER TAX INCREASES ARE NECESSARY TO PAY FOR $300,000,000,000 STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

The amount just keeps going up and that's assuming that everything is static. It's really a bailout for those people who don't need a bailout who are already on the pathway to financial success. And you're asking people who can least afford it — the middle-class and the poor — to pay for it. How in the world is that fair? And it's sort of the same mentality that says, "We don't care that the southern border is open and all these people are flooding across." 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This is not helping the inflation situation: Dr Ben Carson Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.