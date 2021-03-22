'Dirty little secret': Bongino torches Biden admin's claims on why media can't go into border facilities

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino blasted the Biden administration on Monday for going into "incognito mode" on the border crisis, calling out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for blaming coronavirus restrictions for the lack of media access to crowded immigration facilities.

DAN BONGINO: "These people with the narrative spinning. So just to be clear, it was OK to stick the press in the middle of a Black Lives Matter rally in the summer with no vaccine in the middle of the worst part of the pandemic...

That was OK, but God forbid you put them in PPE and let them walk in and photograph in immigration, CBP. No no, we definitely can’t have that. What kind of an idiot falls for that stupidity? This guy should be embarrassed saying that on the air...

And what’s the dirty little secret here? Why are they really not allowing press photos? I’m going to tell you why. Because you’d find out if you saw the press photos that the conditions in the Trump administration were far more humane than the conditions they have there now and God forbid the media had to tell that story. That’s the dirty little secret of why the Biden administration has gone totally incognito mode now when it comes to this stuff. They don’t want anybody seeing anything."

