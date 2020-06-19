DACA recipient says Trump should invite Dreamers to work with him, change narrative about deportations

DACA recipient Hilario Yanez appeared on Fox News Friday to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision rejecting the Trump administration's bid to end an Obama-era program protecting from deportation those who illegally arrived in the U.S. as children.

“[President Trump’s] intention was to get rid of DACA so we can find a permanent solution and force Congress to do their job,” Yanez told “Fox & Friends.”

“Yesterday’s decision does not give me a permanent solution. I still do not know what my future looks like,” Yanez said.

The 5-4 decision, in which Roberts voted with the Court's so-called "liberal wing," found that the Trump administration did not take the proper steps to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) while rejecting arguments that the program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end it.

In his dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized his colleagues for what he called "an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision" and contended that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created under the Obama administration in 2012.

"The Court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the Legislative Branch," Thomas wrote. "Instead, the majority has decided to prolong [the Department of Homeland Security's initial overreach by providing a stopgap measure of its own."

In the majority opinion, Roberts wrote that the ruling "[does] do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies." While the Department of Homeland Security can try again to end the DACA program, any new order -- and the inevitable legal challenges -- will likely take months or even years to be dispensed with.

Yanez said that President Trump was a compassionate leader who stands for the “rule of law” and suggested that the commander in chief invite DACA recipients to the White House to discuss a plan.

“There’s an opportunity here for the White House to invite the dreamer community. I would love to sit down with the president to tell them my story, tell them what it means for the DACA,” Yanez said.

Yanez went on to say, “If he invites the dreamer community, it would help him among the hispanic community in places like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada. It would give an opportunity to work together and change this narrative that Trump is somehow trying to deport the dreamer community which is not true.”