Andrew Cuomo’s press conference blasted by critics as calls for governor to resign continue

Critics blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he apologized Wednesday for his past behavior following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, as many don't feel his remarks got the "Love Guv" out of hot water.

"Cuomo says he feels shame. Hard to believe, because he continues to be shameless," the New York Post editorial board wrote after the press conference.

The Democratic governor said he was "embarrassed" as he choked up but refused to resign amid growing calls to give up his position.

CUOMO APOLOGIZES AFTER MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS BUT DENIES TOUCHING ANYONE 'INAPPROPRIATELY': 'I AM EMBARRASSED’

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo said. "I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it."

Cuomo went on to say that he "never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable" and stressed that he "never touched anyone inappropriately." When asked about the photograph of him gripping the face of Anna Ruch, who accused him of grabbing her face and kissing her cheek without permission, Cuomo oddly claimed that it is a "customary" way for him to greet people.

New York State Sen. James Skoufis, D., appeared on MSNBC following the press conference, where he was asked if the governor’s comments would make him reconsider his calls for Cuomo's resignation.

DEMOCRATIC ASSEMBLYMAN SAYS GOV. CUOMO SHOULD RESIGN: 'PATTERN OF ABUSE OF POWER'

"The short answer is no. I watched that press conference in real time as you did and your viewers did. It was part contrition, or part attempt at contrition, and part defiance, and even the apology, as you noted, was still qualified," Skoufis told host Chuck Todd, noting Cuomo apologized "if" he made anyone uncomfortable.

"There is no ‘if’ any more," Skoufis said. "They obviously felt uncomfortable. They obviously felt harassed. I don't understand why he continues to qualify that apology. He brought up intent, ‘I never intended to make anyone feel this way.’ The matter of fact is you have three women here and he really only referred to one. Three women here felt deeply uncomfortable. They felt completely harassed, and there is one case at least ... and he says, ‘I have never touched anyone inappropriately.’ There is a photo of him touching someone inappropriately, and you have the first accuser who says that he kissed her in a very harassing sort of way … I have seen enough."

Debra Katz, an attorney for Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, released a statement blasting the press conference.

"The Governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better," Katz said.

CUOMO 'FAILED' TO HOLD HIMSELF TO HIGH STANDARD IF ALLEGATIONS TRUE, NY ASSEMBLY'S DEM LEADER SAYS

Many others took to Twitter to mock or condemn Cuomo's remarks:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly 30 Democratic and Republican New York lawmakers have said Cuomo should either resign or face impeachment in the wake of the allegations and the scandal surrounding pandemic nursing home deaths.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.