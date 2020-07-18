Columnist calls out Chris Cuomo's wife for lack of social distancing, promoting shoes, magazine during Instagram yoga session

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz blasted Cristina Cuomo, the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, for doing yoga inside a high-end shoe store, arguing that people like the Cuomos enjoyed a separate set of rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Markowicz pointed to an Instagram post in which Cristina Cuomo and her yoga instructor engaged in an hour-long session at a brand-new Jimmy Choo store. A gym owner had purportedly commented on the video and complained that neither Cristina Cuomo, nor her instructor, were social distancing or wearing masks.

"Cristina Cuomo is selling her products while working out indoors at the Hamptons @jimmychoo store with her trainer; No social distancing, no masks. Why is it the Cuomo family can make a living but I can't open my gym to support my team and family?" the post read. Similar comments were posted by Anthony Renna of continuefit.com.

Published on Wednesday, Cristina Cuomo's video shows her and her yoga instructor, Erika Halweil, showing off their high-heeled shoes and clutch bags. The two were shopping for sunglasses and shoes after Halweil's recent birthday, Cristina Cuomo said. It appeared as though Cristina Cuomo, who serves as editor-in-chief of Purist Magazine, had a business partnership with Jimmy Choo (JC), as her caption touted a "JC/Purist goody bag."

"As we can’t do yoga in a studio yet, we practiced together at the new @jimmychoo store in East Hampton, alone in this serene space, eying the beautiful collection of shoes. Go see the new fall winter collection + shop w a 40% off sale and receive the special JC/Purist goody bag!" she said.

The display came after Cristina Cuomo's husband was accused of hypocrisy in breaking social distancing rules that he and his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, advocated during the pandemic. It also touched on already-fuming sentiment among small business owners as they confront the financial toll of economic shutdowns.

Gov. Cuomo, Cristina's brother-in-law, has imposed some of the tightest restrictions in the country after New York became an initial hotspot for the virus' spread. On Friday, the town of East Hampton offered permits for outdoor exercise classes but warned that "the fitness sector poses special health safety concerns and challenges." It also maintained that permits could be utilized "provided social distancing, group size restrictions and rules regarding face masks are followed."

Markowicz tweeted: "Every fawning media feature lets this family get away with this behavior. Rules don’t apply." In another tweet, Markowicz indicated Cristina Cuomo's video illustrated a more widespread disparity in how people experienced the pandemic's restrictions. "[T]here is such a disconnect between people for whom the COVID lockdown was a sweet time to bake bread and work from home and people, mostly small biz owners, who spent it wondering if they would ever reopen. Some still wondering," she said.

In the video she posted to Instagram, Cristina Cuomo briefly wore a lemon-patterned face mask she said CNN anchor Don Lemon gave her. "Don is on the cover of our new issue of Purist," she said, before Erika handed her a copy.

"You have to check it out. It's our best issue ever I think because it's really important. It addresses some very relevant issues right now and Don's voice [is] incredible," Cristina said while holding up the magazine. The cover featured a photo of Lemon standing near what appeared to be a beach and looking into the distance.

Requests for comment were not immediately returned by Purist, CNN or the governor's office.