'Cover up': El Paso residents fume at Biden while city 'scrambled' to clear migrant encampments

Local El Paso residents were irate at President Biden when interviewed by investigative reporter Sara Carter over the weekend, as they watched sanitation workers process trash from presumed migrant encampments in an apparent effort to clear the scene before the president arrived.

Carter joined "Hannity" to explain how garbage trucks disposed of refuse in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, outside of which she reported "hundreds" of migrants had been sleeping on the streets.

She said some of the hastily-processed bins included clothing recently donated by locals.

"[They] were throwing those clothes into the bins as well to get them out of the way and get them off the streets," she said, going on to speak with several locals including a retired Marine named Joe Barraza who slammed Biden and the spectacle of the sudden cleanup effort.

" It's a cover-up, you know what it is, it is to make the people that make it look good if President Biden does decide to come and take a look here, or he sends somebody else to do it with a camera that's going to be shown on one of their favorite channels, they'll say 'there's no problem there never has been,'" Barraza said.

"Because they're trying to cover all this up. And you can tell because it's a scramble."

When asked if he is frustrated to see El Paso in its current state, Barraza said he is frustrated that most of the money being spent to feed, clothe and medically treat the transient migrants is being forced from taxpayers' coffers.

"It's frustrating… Because, you see your town the way it was before: You could walk down the sidewalk … and you see three or four of these people coming towards you, you're going to go across the street because you're afraid.," he said.

"You've never seen this here before – Look at it. Look at all this people sitting around here on their cell phones waiting for another handout."

Carter later told Fox News she spoke with some of the people staying outside the church, who self-identified as Venezuelans, Guatemalans and Hondurans.

The migrants said they did not encounter any officials after crossing the border and instead made their way to that particular area because they heard food and clothing were being offered.

"This is a very serious national security concern, residents say, and it's a concern for everybody in the community, including those that are being illegally trafficked into our country," Carter said.

She added that she also encountered a 12-year-old girl who reportedly traveled alone as part of a larger group of migrants.

"These kids have not been processed into the country. We don't know who's holding them, and we don't know where they'll end up," she said.

After spending about four hours in El Paso, Biden was back in the air and headed south to a trilateral summit in Mexico City with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.