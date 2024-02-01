Couple who fostered 17 children welcomes baby boy dropped off in safe haven box with a note, 'I love you'

A couple who have fostered a total of 17 children are celebrating the adoption of their beautiful baby boy, Samuel, two years after he was surrendered in a safe haven baby box.

The baby boy was dropped off at a Kentucky firehouse with a little note that read, "I love you."

"There was a news article that was posted online the day that he was surrendered, and I read that article and I told Chris about it and prayed all weekend that we would be the foster home called to take him in and so that was a Thursday," mom Brittany Tyler told "The Story." "On Monday afternoon I got the call asking if we would be available to take him, and we said yes, and we were able to start visiting him in hospital the very next day."

The couple expressed love and gratitude to Samuel’s birth mother.

"We think the world of her," Chris Tyler said. "I mean, we may never know her. We may never have a chance to meet her, but we have a place in our hearts, where we just truly cherish and love her for what she's done for Sam and if she happens to see this or ever anything else that you know might show his picture because he is adorable, we just hope that she sees how healthy and happy he is and I hope that she knows that we truly do love her."

The Tylers have adopted two other children and said it was "really special" to have friends and family at the courthouse witnessing their joyous occasion.

"There is a good deal of work and time commitment that goes into (foster care), but the idea that we're able to help these children and to love them and take care of them," Chris Tyler said. "It truly is worth it."