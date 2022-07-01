Country singer Lyndsay Ell gets candid about Shania Twain music roots, philanthropy work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Award-winning country pop artist Lindsay Ell shared her musical roots and the inspiration behind her recording career at Friday's "Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series."

Ell spoke with "Fox & Friends" hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Rachel Campos-Duffy on stage ahead of her performance in FOX Square.

When asked about what it was like during the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian singer shared how grateful she is for her job after being absent from her fans.

"It's amazing to be able to be back playing live shows. I think, if anything, and what we learned over the past couple of years, is just gratitude for our jobs, you know, to be able to go back to work and play in front of human beings and see smiling faces in the crowd."

Ell admitted that country legend Shania Twain helped inspire her music career.

She noted that it takes a lot to write songs to express what you mean and get up on stage and sing them while appearing "feminine and sexy and strong at the same time."

"Shania walks that line so perfectly," she added.

Ell shared how she experimented with music at a young age by picking up her dad's guitar and then playing.

"It was a lot cooler to play Shania Twain songs on the guitar, and so I just picked this thing up and never really put it down," she said.

She went on to discuss her philanthropic work and her foundation called "The Make You Movement."

"On my last record, I talked about my story as a survivor, as a little girl for the very first time… I just think that, you know, as anybody in the entertainment industry, we have the option to use our platform for good. And the fact that I can use my music to actually make a difference and, you know, give people a voice, other survivors a voice, give other women a voice good on you is awesome. Even my latest song, ‘Right On Time.’ I just really wanted to write something that would, you know, support women in their decisions and their rights and their bodies and everything moving forward."

Ell is on tour through October, making stops across North America and the United Kingdom.

In the coming weeks, the star-studded "Fox & Friends" concert series will feature artists such as Flo Rida, Maverick City Music, Foreigner and more.