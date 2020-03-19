Cory Gardner on coronavirus relief package: $1,000 in Manhattan is different than $1,000 in Colorado

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. joined the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday to discuss life under quarantine and plans by the White House and lawmakers to send Americans coronavirus relief checks.

"Look, this is different than 10 years ago when you had bad actors doing bad things asking for a bailout," Gardner told host Dave Anthony. This is a virus that came out of the blue, out of China, and here we are today dealing with it. It's not a Democrat or Republican or a business creation ... Thank goodness our economy is as strong today as it was going into this, because we're going to need every ounce of that strength once we get out of this. "

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released his proposal for a massive stimulus package to provide relief for struggling Americans, including payments of up to $1,200 per person and up to $2,400 for couples.

MCCONNELL'S CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PLAN WOULD PROVIDE PAYMENTS OF $1,200 PER PERSON, $2,400 FOR COUPLES

The legislation is not a done deal as McConnell will still need to get Democrats -- and a few lingering Republicans -- on board. Negotiations are expected to run into the weekend, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer saying McConnell's bill "is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers."

Gardner emphasized Friday that an agreement among lawmakers on how much to send Americans had to be done quickly: "It can't take six months. It can't take a year. It's gotta happen soon. We do need to have immediate relief."

READ MCCONNELL'S STIMULUS PROPOSAL

When asked for his thoughts on the idea of sending a check to every American, Gardner told Anthony: "I had suggested early on that we work through the unemployment insurance process to create a new category of workers that wouldn't require them to be laid off, it would not require them to be fired, but it would be a way to get assistance through an existing mechanism quickly."

"A thousand dollars in Manhattan is different than a thousand dollars in Burlington, Colo.," Gardner noted, explaining why he thought "going through an existing scalable mechanism like unemployment insurance would be a better approach because you could take those kinds of anomalies into account when you did the funding for it."

MNUCHIN SAYS WH LOOKING TO SEND $1,000 CHECKS TO MOST AMERICANS WITHIN 3 WEEKS

Gardner phoned into the podcast while under self- quarantine after coming into direct contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the coronavirus, he explained.

"I had a meeting with a constituent in my office that had not been showing symptoms while he was in the office. And it was a personal meeting ... in my official office. That was of sufficient concern to them that they said, 'You need to be quarantined,'" Gardner said.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. is also under self-quarantine after a meeting with someone who Gardner assumed to be the same infected constituent.

"He's [Crow's] back home in Colorado. So at least he's at home ... I got sentenced here in Washington, but I did text him and asked him what kind of ramen noodles he was having," Gardner joked.

To hear the full interview, subscribe and download The FOX News Rundown on your favorite podcast player.

The FOX NEWS RUNDOWN is a news-based daily morning podcast delivering a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.