Corporation for Public Broadcasting board votes to dissolve organization after Congress defunds NPR, PBS

Trump, GOP lawmakers championed the defunding alleging the two outlets had liberal bias

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
PBS, NPR ‘stuck their foot in their mouth,’ but now they are ‘gone,’ says Sen. Tuberville Video

PBS, NPR ‘stuck their foot in their mouth,’ but now they are ‘gone,’ says Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz discuss the funding cuts to NPR and PBS on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced its board voted to dissolve itself after 58 years as an organization after Congress voted last year to pull federal funding allocated to NPR and PBS.

"For more than half a century, CPB existed to ensure that all Americans—regardless of geography, income, or background—had access to trusted news, educational programming, and local storytelling," CPB president and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement Monday. "When the Administration and Congress rescinded federal funding, our Board faced a profound responsibility: CPB’s final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks."

"What has happened to public media is devastating," CPB’s Board of Directors chair Ruby Calvert said. "After nearly six decades of innovative, educational public television and radio service, Congress eliminated all funding for CPB, leaving the Board with no way to continue the organization or support the public media system that depends on it. Yet, even in this moment, I am convinced that public media will survive, and that a new Congress will address public media’s role in our country because it is critical to our children's education, our history, culture and democracy to do so." 

RURAL NPR STATIONS ‘DISAPPOINTED,’ DETERMINED TO SURVIVE AFTER RESCISSION PACKAGE ELIMINATES FEDERAL FUNDING

Capitol Building NPR PBS

Congress withdrew federal funding from NPR and PBS last summer following a decades-long effort by Republicans. (llison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CPB said it will distribute its remaining funds leading up to its official closure. In August, the CPB announced it would shut down operations as a result of the defunding. 

For decades, Republicans campaigned on ending federal funding for public media, which had been allocated from the CPB to NPR and PBS. 

Last summer, President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers successfully rescinded public media funding from its spending bill. 

NPR CEO WAS ASKED TO RESIGN AHEAD OF TRUMP GOVERNMENT SPENDING CUTS: REPORT

Donald trump in the oval office

President Donald Trump kept his campaign promise to withdraw federal funding from NPR and PBS, an effort pursued by Republicans for decades. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In recent years, NPR and PBS have been in the crosshairs of Trump and GOP lawmakers over allegations of political bias, which NPR and PBS leadership have vehemently denied. 

NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger staunchly defended their media organizations while testifying on Capitol Hill in March. Both faced tough questions from Republicans over past allegations of bias and promoting far-left ideologies. 

Katherine Maher Paula Kerger testify

President and CEO of National Public Radio Katherine Maher (L) and President and CEO of Public Broadcasting Service Paula Kerger are sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

