Conway: No 'brighter contrast' than Dems holding impeachment hearing with Trump at NATO summit

The contrast between House Democrats and President Trump will be on full display for the American people this week, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway argued Monday on "America's Newsroom."

Conway pointed out that the House Judiciary Committee will kick off the second phase of impeachment hearings while Trump meets with world leaders at the NATO summit. She said voters will have a "split-screen" view of each side's agenda.

"You cannot think of a bigger, brighter contrast. The president is on his way to NATO, where he has secured over $130 billion in additional NATO funds from NATO members and you have the Democrats, who are doing basically nothing for the American people and are trying to impeach a president three years running. ... The Democrats can't take a minute to pass infrastructure, reduce drug prices, keep this Trump economy humming along. He's over at NATO and they're trying to impeach him. America sees the split-screen government," she told host Bill Hemmer.

Conway said the White House still believes the impeachment proceedings are an "illegitimate and unconstitutional process" and the first round of Intelligence Committee hearings failed to provide evidence of a crime.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., did give Trump the option of sending counsel to represent him at Wednesday's hearing, but Trump told reporters he would not do so "because the whole thing is a hoax, everybody knows it."

In a Sunday letter, White House counsel Pat Cipollone also accused Nadler of strategically timing Wednesday's hearing for when Trump is away.

"You scheduled this hearing -- no doubt purposely -- during the time that you know the president will be out of the country attending the NATO Leaders Meeting in London," Cipollone wrote.

"As for the hearing scheduled for December 4, we cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the president a fair process through additional hearings," Cipollone continued.

"More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the president with any semblance of a fair process. Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing."

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it’s "very unfortunate" that House Democrats are moving ahead with impeachment hearings this week at the same time Trump will be holding key meetings at the NATO summit in London.

The hearing on Wednesday is expected to feature testimony from constitutional and legal scholars about the grounds for impeaching a president.