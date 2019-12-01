White House says Trump won’t participate in House Judiciary impeachment hearing
The White House on Sunday said that President Trump would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The response came in a five-page letter sent to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
Republicans had urged President Trump not to attend the hearings, arguing that his presence would validate a process they have repeatedly derided as partisan.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.