White House says Trump won’t participate in House Judiciary impeachment hearing

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
White House faces impeachment inquiry deadlines as Judiciary Committee members prepare for first round of hearingsVideo

White House faces impeachment inquiry deadlines as Judiciary Committee members prepare for first round of hearings

As the Judiciary Committee members ready for the first hearing to begin members of the House Intelligence Committee plan to review draft of impeachment report; Fox News Radio White House Correspondent John Decker shares his insight.

The White House on Sunday said that President Trump would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The response came in a five-page letter sent to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Republicans had urged President Trump not to attend the hearings, arguing that his presence would validate a process they have repeatedly derided as partisan.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

