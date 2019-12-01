White House says Trump won’t participate in House Judiciary impeachment hearing

The White House on Sunday said that President Trump would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The response came in a five-page letter sent to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Republicans had urged President Trump not to attend the hearings, arguing that his presence would validate a process they have repeatedly derided as partisan.

