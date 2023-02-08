Conservatives react to Disney layoffs, say company 'will sink unless it returns to its traditional roots'

Conservatives reacted to Disney's announcement Wednesday that it plans to layoff 7,000 employees as part of a broad restructuring plan, arguing that the move reflects the consequences of growing discontent among many Americans with the company's product and content.

Many have argued that Disney promotes progressive identity politics in its programming, and alternative sources of children's entertainment have emerged to compete with the conglomerate.

"I actually wonder how much of these Disney layoffs are due to its creation of content that many parents feel is inappropriate for children," Matthew Betley, a screenwriter, tweeted.

"Maybe Disney should try not portraying America as a land of bigots who are the product of a vile, tainted history, deserving of humiliation and Maoist-style re-education," Nan Hayworth, M.D., tweeted.

DISNEY TO SLASH 7,000 JOBS

Nile Gardiner, a contributor to The Telegraph, tweeted "'Woke Disney' isn't working. Disney will sink unless it returns to its traditional roots and rejects far Left ideology."

Clay Travis, a conservative pundit, took the opportunity to praise Gov. Ron DeSantis's role in combating Disney in Florida this past year and contended that Disney's troubles constitute a win for Republicans in the culture wars.

"One year after Ron Desantis went to war with Disney, Desantis won re-election by 19 points, the largest victory in FL state history for a Republican governor, & Disney fired its CEO & just announced today it’s firing 7,000 more employees. What a win for Desantis & a loss for Disney. Get woke, go broke, y’all," he tweeted.

DESANTIS VS. DISNEY: FLORIDA GOVERNOR DECLARES ‘THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN'

"Disney stock is below where it was in July of 2015. If you bought Disney eight years ago, even without factoring in inflation, the stock price is lower than it was in 2015. In the same time frame the S&P 500 has nearly doubled. Not good, Bob," Travis continued in a subsequent tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney recently came under fire for promoting Critical Race Theory in one of its cartoons. It also faced public backlash for taking a public position against Florida's bill that outlawed teaching LGBT theory in public schools to young elementary school students.