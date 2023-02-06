Disney slammed for 'anti-White propaganda' new The Proud Family reboot

A reboot of the Disney show "The Proud Family" is receiving backlash over a rap in a recent episode of the cartoon featuring kids singing about slavery and reparations, arguing that America "owes" black Americans because America "still has not atoned for" its systemic prejudice, racism and White supremacy.

"This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country," the song repeatedly stated in the Disney+ episode of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which reviewed the history of Juneteenth.

"The descendants of slaves continue to build it, slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for," the children chanted.

"We made your families rich," the sound continues. "From the southern plantation heirs to the northern bankers to the New England ship owners, the founding fathers, former presidents, current senators, the Illuminati, the New World Order."

Manhattan Institute fellow Christ Rufo shared a clip of the episode on Twitter, calling it "pure critical race theory." The song also promoted the idea that President Abraham Lincoln did not actually free the slaves.

"We had Tubman, Turner, Frederick D, then they say Lincoln freed the slaves, but slaves were men and women, and only we can free ourselves," the song stated. "Emancipation is not freedom. Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, public schools feeding private prisons where we become slaves again."

"Blatant anti-white propaganda," tweeted popular Twitter account End Wokeness.

The executive producer of the show, Latoya Raveneau, admitted to having a "not-at-all secret gay agenda" in a Disney staff meeting when producing the show, according to a clip shared by Rufo.

"Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all secret gay agenda," Raveneau said. "All that momentum that I felt, like that sense of I don't have to be afraid, to like, let's have these two characters kiss … I was just, wherever I could, adding queerness."

"No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me," she said.