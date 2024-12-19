Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Alex Soros and Huma Abedin hold star-studded engagement party at Anna Wintour's home: Photos

Soros and Abedin announced their engagement over the summer

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Guests exit Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party in New York City Video

Guests exit Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party in New York City

Bill and Hillary Clinton are among the guests who were hosted at Anna Wintour's West Village townhouse. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

FIRST ON FOX: Several celebrities and media figures turned out in New York City on Wednesday night for liberal mega donor Alex Soros and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s engagement party.

Fox News Digital obtained photos of guests leaving the engagement party, which took place at the SoHo home of Vogue executive Anna Wintour, showing former President Bill Clinton and Hillary attending the party along with MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Also in attendance were Hollywood couple Adrian Brody and Georgina Chapman, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, media mogul Barry Diller.

Soros and Abedin announced their engagement on social media over the summer, with Soros sharing a photo of himself down on one knee. 

ELON MUSK WANTS TO MEET ALEX SOROS — AND SOROS SAYS HE'S OPEN TO IT

Huma Abedin Alex Soros

Huma Abedin and Alexander Soros attend the Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"This happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love," Soros wrote in an Instagram post

Abedin, the 48-year-old longtime aide to former Secretary of State Clinton, revealed to the public earlier this year that she was getting romantic with the 38-year-old Soros in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram, showing the pair cozying up behind a table full of roses at a restaurant booth in Paris. 

EX-CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN ENGAGED TO GEORGE SOROS' SON

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 1 of 15

    Hillary Clinton exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. The soiree was held at the home of Anna Wintour. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 2 of 15

    Adrian Brody and Georgina Chapman exit Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 3 of 15

    A guest exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party in New York City on Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 4 of 15

    Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller exit Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party on Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 5 of 15

    Hillary Clinton exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party on Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 6 of 15

    Former President Bill Clinton exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party on Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 7 of 15

    Former President Bill Clinton exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 8 of 15

    Alex Soros and Huma Abedin exit their engagement party in New York City on Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 9 of 15

    A guest exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 10 of 15

    A guest exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 11 of 15

    Guests exit Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 12 of 15

    Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski exit Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 13 of 15

    A guest exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 14 of 15

    A guest exits Huma Abedin and Alex Soros' engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

  • Guests leave the engagement party of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros
    Image 15 of 15

    Alex Soros and Huma Abedin exit their engagement party, Dec. 18, 2024. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

The engagement of the progressive power couple comes seven years after she separated from her first husband, disgraced Democratic politician Anthony Weiner. She filed for divorce in 2017, although it was not finalized until years later.

Abedin has been a staunch Clinton ally since she began interning for the former first lady in the White House back in 1996. She went on to work for her as a top aide in the State Department, the Clinton Foundation, as well as Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. She joined MSNBC in 2022.

Alex Soros Huma Abedin

Alex Soros and Huma Abedin arrive for an official State Dinner held by President Biden in honor of Kenyan President William Ruto at the White House on May 23, 2024. (Reuters/Ken Cedeno)

Soros, 39, has been making headlines ever since he took control of his father's mammoth multibillion-dollar Open Society Foundations in June 2023. Since then, he has been jet-setting around and meeting with top Democratic officials, former President Clinton and even attending meetings with Pope Francis. Soros has also visited President Biden's White House at least 20 times, records show. 

Soros has posted dozens of photos of himself and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appear the most often on his social media feeds. He also posted a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, "Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!"

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Emma Woodhead contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

