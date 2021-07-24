Conservative radio show host Phil Valentine 'fighting for his life' after battle with COVID, brother says

Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus and is "fighting for his life," announced his family this week.

On Thursday, brother of the Tennessee native Mark Valentine, said in a statement, "Phil contracted the COVID virus a little over a week ago and has since been hospitalized and is in very serious condition, suffering from COVID Pneumonia and the attendant side effects."

According to the statement, the talk show host is currently in a critical care unit and breathing with assistance, though not through the use of a ventilator.

Mark Valentine said his brother’s condition had persuaded him to reverse his stance and get the vaccine when he "was previously not inclined to do so."

"I haven't posted anything pro or con relating to the vaccine because I felt like everyone should decide for themselves whether or not to get it," he wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Having seen this up close and personal I'd encourage ALL of you to put politics and other concerns aside and get it."

The U.S. reported nearly 44,000 new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis over the last seven days – a more than 50 percent increase in the number of cases reported the week prior, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).