Congressman introduces resolution urging all 50 states to include 9/11 in K-12 curriculum

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Friday introduced a House Resolution encouraging states to include lessons about 9/11 in their K-12 curriculum "so that the American people may never forget that fateful day."

The resolution states "Failing to educate the next generation of Americans about the events of September 11, 2001, would be a disservice to the memories of the 2,997 innocent individuals who were murdered on that day, as well as the thousands of first responders and survivors who have been diagnosed with, or have died as a result of 9/11-related cancers and other illnesses in the 21 years since the attacks"

The resolution also states that educating all American children about 9/11 would "prepare future leaders, Members of Congress, service members, homeland security professionals, and everyday Americans with valuable insights and context critical to preventing future attacks on the United States.

Rep. Garbarino, who represents New York's 2nd district, told Fox News Digital "the events of September 11, 2001 are of such national significance and profound sorrow that we must ensure they never fade from our collective memory."

"As the first generation of Americans born after 9/11 are reaching adulthood, it is critical that they are taught about the nearly 3,000 innocents who were murdered on that day, the brave first responders who ran into the fire to save their fellow man, and the implications of the attacks on the national security posture of the United States," said Rep. Garbarino.

Only fourteen states require students to be educated on the events of September 11, according to Garbarino's office. Recently, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R., signed a bill in May requiring students to be taught about the attacks.

Fox News Digital recently discovered that today's educators have distinct ways of teaching the next generation about the fateful day, with one teacher describing it as "not current events, but neither is it yet ancient history."

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum offers lesson plans for students in grades 3-12. Depending on the age of students, some programs include studies on the threat of terrorism, how the U.S. responded to the attacks, and the debate over national security and civil liberties.

A few of the featured lesson plans include, "Local Heroes," "The International Fight Against Terrorism," "American Anxiety After 9/11," "The Evolving Threat of Terrorism," and "Balancing National Security and Civil Liberties."

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, which claimed 2,996 lives.

