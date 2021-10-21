Condoleezza Rice pokes fun at Democrats during Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner speech

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had some jokes for Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., during a Thursday dinner.

Rice was honored as the Keynote Speaker at The 76th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. While most of her speech revolved around honoring the Al Smith Foundation and its charitable acts, she also shared some jokes regarding some notable Democrats.

In one of many jabs, she mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s infamous "Tax the Rich" dress, joking that nowadays people expect even dresses to carry political statements.

CONDOLEEZZA RICE DENOUNCES CRITICAL RACE THEORY: ‘I DON’T HAVE TO MAKE WHITE KIDS FEEL BAD FOR BEING WHITE’

"I'm a California Republican, not a New York congresswoman, so ‘Tax the Rich’ wasn't going to work for me," Rice said.

During the speech, she also referenced Gov. Newsom’s dining out at the French Laundry despite his own coronavirus directives, a decision that motivated recall efforts against him.

"I haven't seen this many wine glasses since Newsom's dining at the French Laundry," Rice said.

Finally, she also acknowledged former New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his disgraceful resignation from office. Taking cues from the 2016 dinner which featured presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, she suggested bringing Cuomo as the Democrat man to her a Republican woman.

"Not enough social distancing in the world to do that," Rice joked.

Cuomo resigned from office following the release of a bombshell report from the New York attorney general that revealed he sexually harassed multiple women between 2013 and 2020.

Prior to her speech, Rice appeared this week as a guest on ABC’s "The View" where she discussed her opposition to critical race theory and its portrayal of all Black people of being powerless and all White people as villains.

"I would like Black kids to be completely empowered, to know that they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that I don’t have to make White kids feel bad for being White," she said.

She similarly referenced this sentiment in her speech, promoting efforts to discuss America’s dark past with race without demonizing each other.