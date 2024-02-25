Comer insists indicted FBI informant Smirnov's claims 'not an important part' of Biden family probe

Kentucky Rep. James Comer insisted, Sunday, that claims from indicted FBI informant Alexander Smirnov are not "an important part" of the GOP-led Biden family influence peddling probe as he pledged the GOP lawmakers will leave no stone "unturned" in uncovering the truth.

"All we knew about Smirnov was the 1023 [form] allegation. We knew from sources that the FBI had never investigated it, and all we knew was what Christopher Wray told us, that this informant was one of their most trusted and highest paid in the bureau, and he had been in that position for over ten years, so that's all we knew about him," he told "Sunday Morning Futures" of Smirnov.

"He wasn't an important part of the case, but it was a tip that we should investigate. We are not going to leave any stone unturned. We're going to investigate every allegation of Biden influence peddling."

Court documents unsealed earlier this month said the Justice Department charged Smirnov with giving false information after he claimed Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were paid millions in exchange for their help firing the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

According to prosecutors, Smirnov had recent and extensive ties to Russian intelligence officials.

Pivoting to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who also joined the segment on Sunday, Bartiromo asked why ex-British spy Christopher Steele was never similarly indicted for false claims.

"He continued to get paid after they found out what he told the FBI wasn't true. This Smirnov guy gets indicted and arrested not once, but twice," he said.

"David Weiss had this information, the 1023 [form], back in 2020. What did he do for the last three and a half years? Why didn't he look into it before? Because all we knew is what Chairman Comer just said. Christopher Wray said this was a great, confidential human source that we've been paying for 14 years. He's helped put away bad guys. His safety is jeopardized if we give you access to this 1023…"

"Maybe the guy did lie, I don't know, but it seems strange to me because it looks like David Weiss didn't do a darn thing with this until after the plea deal falls apart last July. Because if you read the indictment, it's in July when they go talk to the confidential human sources handler and start this process that ultimately led to his arrest, so we'll have to see."



House investigators, meanwhile, headed to an Alabama prison on Friday to interview Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate, Jason Galanis, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for securities fraud.

Comer, speaking to anchor Maria Bartiromo, offered details obtained from the visit.

"What we learned was very similar to what Tony Bobulinski said, that he was familiar with the CEFC [China Energy] deal. He knew that Joe Biden played an integral role in helping set this up, that this deal was set up when Joe Biden was vice president, and that the Chinese believe that Joe Biden was going to be an equity owner in this, just like what we saw with AmeriCorps Health," he said.

"This is how the Bidens sold the brand. They didn't just use Joe Biden as a crutch, they used Joe Biden as a potential board member, as a potential equity owner, and that's how they were able to receive tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world."

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.