One of the comedians who was canceled on by the Capitol Hill Comedy Bar in Seattle, Washington, is now predicting that the comedy club will fail.

Kurt Metzger was one of four comedians, including Dave Smith, Luis J. Gomez, Jim Florentine, whose shows were canceled by the Capitol Hill Comedy Bar in Seattle, Washington, in a story that was first flagged by the "Jason Rantz Show."

"They're going to go out of business. They don't have real comics coming in. I looked at the the lineup," the comedian said in an interview with Rantz released Monday. "It's kind of sad."

"It just made me laugh out loud," Metzger said of the response that he received from Capitol Hill Comedy Bar in Seattle.

The alleged message, which Metzger posted online, explained the process behind the club deciding to uninvite Metzger and other comedians.

"After careful consideration and discussions with our team, investors, local comedians, and neighborhood advocacy groups, we've encountered a challenging situation that requires us to revisit the planned shows," the email reportedly read. "Capitol Hill is known for its progressive values, and we've received significant feedback expressing concerns about the alignment of these upcoming shows with the neighborhood's ethos. This feedback includes concerns from local advocacy groups that are deeply embedded in our community and work towards upholding its values."

Metzger said that while he did not hold anything against the owner, he did believe that it was important to "make fun" of her.

"The people that caved to this nonsense, they don't deserve anything except some mockery," he said. "Some hilarious mockery."

Metzger claimed that cancel culture was trending downwards and becoming less significant in society.

"All the stupid, woke nonsense is dying now," he said.

Metzger emphasized that the club did not deserve to be victims of violence or even his annoyance at the cancelation. What the comedian said was important about this incident was that the pushers of cancel culture need to be remembered.

"It's vital to metaphorically carve their mark in their forehead, so they can't pretend they weren't part of it," he said of participants in cancel culture.

"We just have to really point it out and ridicule the h--- out of it," Metzger said of incident with the Seattle comedy club. "It has to happen because, like I said, never again."

The Capitol Hill Comedy Bar didn't respond to a request for comment.