Colleagues mourn reporter who broke Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting: 'We are all still in shock'

Colleagues of the late Alabama TV anchor Christopher Sign , who broke the news of the infamous Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting in 2016, mourned his sudden death this weekend.

Sign, 45, was found dead Saturday morning by Hoover police in his Scout Terrace home, according to Al.com. The death is currently being investigated as a suicide, Hoover Lt. Keith Czeskleba said. He was survived by his three sons and his wife, Laura, whom he met at the University of Alabama in the 1990s.

Sign's colleagues remembered him as a "joy" and joined in recognizing his journalistic accomplishments. To many, the news was a shock.

LOCAL ALABAMA ABC ANCHOR WHO BROKE CLINTON TARMAC STORY DEAD AT 45

"We will miss you @ChristopherSign," Kinsey Schofield tweeted. "I will continue to pray for your beautiful family. You were joy."

"A light in our lives extinguished too soon. My friend and brother you will be greatly missed. Much love to your sweet family. We stand with you in grief," ABC 3340 news anchor Brenda Ladun said.

"Time spent around Chris always left you smiling or laughing," Good Morning Alabama and Midday Anchor at WBMA Sarah Snyder. "A journalist breaking national stories, newsroom leader, mentor, & friend. Tonight my heart is breaking for his sweet wife and boys. Keep his family and friends in your prayers in the days ahead."

"It is hard to find the words," meteorologist Taylor Sarallo said. "We are all still in shock. Chris went out of his way to be a mentor and role model to all of us. He was uplifting and encouraging and loved to joke around. He always used to remind me to be confident. He was such a light. Praying for his family."



Sign broke the major news during the 2016 presidential campaign that former President Clinton met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac of Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport while she was investigating the use of a private email server by Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential candidate at the time. The parties claimed that the former president and Lynch had just engaged in a lighthearted conversation about grandchildren, but Sign said he had a source that suggested otherwise and questions swirled as to whether the Clintons had interfered in the investigation.

"We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual," Sign said on "Fox & Friends" in February 2020 while discussing his book "Secret on the Tarmac," which detailed the encounter. "It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence."

Sign added he and his family had received death threats in the aftermath of his bombshell report.