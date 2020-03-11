Gun rights activist Colion Noir: Biden is a 'political elitist' who wants to control people

Guns rights activist Colion Noir said on Wednesday that Joe Biden getting angry during his feud with an autoworker in Michigan over gun control policy shows that the former vice president is an elitist who only wants to control Americans.

“Joe Biden is a political elitist. He has spent his entire professional career in politics so all he knows is power,” Noir told “Fox & Friends.”

“So when some lowly subject – as he sees – comes and confronts him about his position on the Second Amendment it enrages him because it's like ‘how dare you challenge me' on a position about my control,” Noir said.

Biden was in the state stumping for votes in Michigan, the biggest prize among the states voting Tuesday with 125 delegates at stake. He later handily won the primary race with over 52 percent of the votes.

"You’re full of s--- ... I support the Second Amendment," Biden told auto worker Jerry Wayne in a dispute caught on camera.

Wayne shot back, "You're working for me, man," and told Biden that he saw an online video supporting his claim that Biden is hostile to the Second Amendment.

Biden, pointing at Wayne as they were mere inches apart in the middle of a crowd, said he's not working for him and told him not to be "such a horse's a--."

At one point mistakenly referring to "AR-14's," Biden went on to press Wayne to acknowledge that machine guns are illegal. Biden appeared to then misspeak in saying AR-15's are illegal, before questioning why anyone needs "100 rounds."

Noir said that Biden is used to having power and his overall goal is to control the people.

“Not talk to them, not converse with them, not try to understand what they’re coming from as you can see based on his demeanor when someone asked him a question on his stance. He was enraged, he was mad about it because he’s like ‘you don’t get to challenge me. You’re somebody I rule over.'”

