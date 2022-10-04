Coast Guard rescuer faces termination over vaccine mandate after team was praised by Biden for hurricane aid

A Coast Guard hero is one of 20,000 service members facing termination in the coming months over the military's vaccine mandate, as each branch battles recruitment shortfalls.

First Class Rescue Swimmer Chad Watson, who was among a team of first responders praised by President Biden for rescuing dozens in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why he is pushing back against the mandate.

"It doesn't change the grounds on why we're refusing the vaccine in the first place," Watson told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. "It's faith-based. We don't agree with how it was developed, and we don't agree that it's also necessary. COVID seems to be very mild symptoms for us that are in excellent health and given our job, we're required to be in excellent health."

Watson, who is two years away from retirement, filed a religious exemption over the mandate. When that was denied, he said he filed an appeal that was also denied shortly after.

"I'm sure there are people saying, why don't you just get the shot?" Steve Doocy asked, noting Watson is close to retirement.

"Because my faith and my belief is more important than that," Watson responded. "If I compromise that, I compromise everything I stand for."

With thousands facing the same fate, Kilmeade asked Watson if the military can afford to lose so many service members at a time when each branch has struggled to recruit new faces and retain old ones.

Watson said it cannot.

"They really can't but I'll be okay," Weston said. "I'll make it happen. I'll provide for my family, but I would really like to keep doing this job. It's fantastic."

"There's a direct impact on the people that we encounter that are in dire need of help, and we're all good at it, and we would like to keep doing that," he continued.