CNN's Zakaria: Palestinians have to attack Israel 'to get some kind of attention'

CNN's Fareed Zakaria suggested Tuesday that Palestinians have to attack Israelis to "get some kind of attention" from the Jewish state.

Zakaria fretted to host Don Lemon that the rocket attacks from Hamas, the terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, are self-defeating since they "only move Israelis to the right." Sparked by tensions in Jerusalem, the rockets targeted civilian areas like Tel Aviv, leading to an Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza.

"Israel is the most powerful nation in the Middle East by far. It is essentially a regional superpower," Zakaria said in a clip flagged by NewsBusters. "So what the Palestinians have to, I mean, they're frustrated, they're trying to get some kind of attention. In my opinion, they often do self-defeating things. These kind of rocket attacks only move Israelis to the right.

"But, ultimately, this thing is only going to be solved if Israel decides that, as a matter of morality, it wants to give rights to Palestinians, that it does not believe that it can be a Jewish democratic state and have these four million people living essentially in conditions where they have no political rights, and Israel, you know, has control over them."

Zakaria, who hosts "Fareed Zakaria GPS" on weekends, appeared to fret about Israel taking steps in the past year to normalize relations with Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

"Bibi Netanyahu, meanwhile, was trying to do things that would make it as impossible for there ever to be a Palestinian state as he could do," he said. "So he makes peace with some moderate Gulf states with the help of the United States. And he had been essentially ruling out any possibility of any deal with the Palestinians. So, after a while, I think what happened is there was a certain amount of frustration that, you know, these events that get triggered by something or the other."

While figures like former Secretary of State John Kerry had long insisted there could be no "separate peace" without solving the Palestinian issue, the Trump administration and Israel brokered the breakthrough Abraham Accords with the beleaguered Palestinian government on the sidelines.