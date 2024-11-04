CNN's Van Jones 'nervous' about Harris doing star-studded events on Election Day eve

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Monday that he was "nervous" about Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign events with celebrities in Pennsylvania in the final days before the election and likened it to 2016, when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump.

"The other thing that makes me nervous, in 2016, we had a big star-studded event right on the edge of the election, and we lost the state," Jones said. "I don't think people understand, working people sometimes have to choose. Am I going to go to the big, cool concert and pay for babysitting for that or am I going to figure out a way to get to the polls? I don‘t like these big star-studded events."

"In fact, they probably helped us lose less time," he continued. "I'm just nervous, nervous."

Harris is set to campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday alongside Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga. The vice president is also making a stop in Allentown, as well as Pittsburgh, where Katy Perry is set to perform.

Jones and CNN political commentator Scott Jennings also discussed the Jewish vote in Pennsylvania, which Jones said he was worried about.

After noting he was concerned about turnout in Philadelphia in general, he said, "Biden won the Jewish vote by 70%, 70-30 last time."

"Some polls show Kamala at 50-50," he said. "That is 70,000 votes we bled away, that is the margin for victory," Jones said.

Jennings said whoever won Pennsylvania would likely be the next president of the United States.

Trump is also set to make a final campaign stop in Pennsylvania, but will also stop in Michigan and North Carolina on Monday.

Harris and Trump remain neck-and-neck in the key swing states.

As of Sunday morning, over 77 million ballots had been cast nationwide.