CNN's Van Jones emotionally praises Biden as a 'hero' who 'fell on his sword' by exiting 2024 race

CNN commentator and ex-Obama adviser Van Jones emotionally lauded President Biden on Wednesday as a "hero" who sacrificed his political career for the country.

"The kid with a stutter did good," Jones said, choking up. "He did good. That’s a good man. He fell on his sword. He fell on his sword. Most heroes, they fight until the bitter end. He fell on his sword."

Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, where he didn't directly address why he decided not to seek re-election but said it was a time for "new voices," while adding he would complete his first term.

"He asked the question: does character still matter? Well, it does tonight," Jones said, appearing visibly moved by Biden's speech.

"He’s an old guy, but the heart’s still there," Jones said of Biden. "The words aren’t as clear, but the love is clear. The heart is still there, and I think people need to look at this because you had somebody sitting in that chair, and he wouldn’t give up power no matter what. Wouldn’t give up power, let there be an insurrection, wouldn’t get out of that chair."

"Even when the people voted for him to get out of the chair, he wouldn’t get out of the chair,' he continued, referring to former President Trump. "You’ve got somebody who’s sitting in that same chair showing that character does matter, showing that you can have grace, you can put the people first, you can pass the baton, and you’re a bigger person for it."

"I love that man," he said.

Biden's speech from the Oval Office came less than four weeks after his disastrous debate performance against Trump. While a Democratic and liberal media pressure campaign almost immediately began afterward to force him out of the nomination, Biden held fast until Sunday, repeatedly claiming he was not going anywhere.

He finally capitulated and has received an outpouring of praise from many of the same figures who were afraid he would allow Trump to win another term.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.