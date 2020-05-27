CNN's S.E. Cupp says Trump is 'hallucinating,' 'needs help'

CNN host S.E. Cupp declared on Wednesday that President Trump is “hallucinating” and “needs help” in the latest personal shot at the president from the liberal cable news network.

Cupp responded to an all-caps tweet from Trump that said, “OBAMAGATE MAKES WATERGATE LOOK LIKE SMALL POTATOES!”

The outspoken CNN host quoted Trump’s tweet and added her own diagnosis.

“The President is hallucinating and paranoid. He needs help,” Cupp wrote.

Obamagate is a reference to the origins of the Russia probe, and how an investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. In recent weeks, the term “Obamagate'” has been used to evoke a now-infamous meeting in the Oval Office in January 2017, where then-President Barack Obama and top intelligence officials discussed Michael Flynn's ties to Russia and the investigation as a whole.

Cupp, like many of her CNN colleagues, criticizes the president on a regular basis – but the criticism has morphed from typical political punditry to personal jabs. CNN hosts regularly questions the president’s mental health and fitness for office, and Anderson Cooper even mocked his “girth and size” during a recent rant.

Cupp recently said Trump "is the virus" and that his response to the coronavirus outbreak "confirms how toxic he is for the country."

In an op-ed published last month in the New York Daily News, Cupp began by saying the "antics" from Trump accelerate the urgency for the American people to get out of the "mess" that has been created during this presidency, listing his personal attacks on political adversaries, "kids in cages," and his hostility towards the press as some of many reasons why the current president is unfit for office.

"As consumed as we were by the dizzying rollercoaster that was Trump’s presidency, all of that looks like kids’ stuff compared to the carnival ride from hell we are all on now," Cupp wrote. "This administration was woefully and unforgivably unprepared for this pandemic, and this president has spent weeks dodging accountability for clear failures... time and resources that could have been better used to catch us up and control the outbreak."

The CNN host then accused Trump of using "this horrific health crisis to stoke more division to attack governors and the media, to boost his reelection campaign and to needlessly confuse the American public."

She went on to ask "why are we putting up" with the "utter lunacy," insisting that the country has "grown complacent about Trump’s obvious incompetence and unmanageable mania, numbed by the inundation of idiocy over the past three years. But now it’s costing American lives, and we are all still in the crosshairs of his ineptitude."

"Fortunately, there’s a mechanism to stop the insanity and excise the cancerous rot from atop our leadership in November. But I’m not sure that we can afford to wait that long," Cupp concluded.

