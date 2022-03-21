Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

CNN+ host Rex Chapman mistakenly suggests sports analyst Pete Gillen is dead

Chapman later corrected himself, saying he had been thinking of Skip Prosser

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
March Madness ‘Cinderella story’ faces cancel culture over religious policies Video

March Madness ‘Cinderella story’ faces cancel culture over religious policies

Oral Roberts University President Dr. William Wilson discusses his institution, coronavirus and ORU’s March Madness performance.

CNN's Rex Chapman mistakenly suggested CBS sports analyst Pete Gillen was dead on Saturday while anchoring during the March Madness tournament. 

"The first time since 25 years ago when Pete Gillen had God Shamgod — rest in peace, Pete Gillen," Chapman said during a conversation about Providence advancing to the Sweet 16. 

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game against the Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. 

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game against the Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.  (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Gillen, 74, is a member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame and previously coached at Providence and the University of Virginia. He now works as a sports analyst for CBS and is very much alive, as Chapman later pointed out on Twitter. 

MARCH MADNESS 2022: MIAMI DOMINATES NO. 2 SEED AUBURN TO REACH SWEET 16

"It's a great day! Pete's alive," Chapman wrote, adding that he was thinking of Skip Prosser, who passed away in 2007. 

"Skip Prosser was where my head was. Xavier connection maybe. Lol," he continued. 

Barry Hinson, an analyst for Oklahoma state men's basketball team, posted a picture of himself and Gillen on Twitter, referencing the blunder. 

"Rex … It's me and Pete Gillen saying hi from heaven. Hope is all well down there," he joked. Chapman retweeted the post himself. 

Chapman, who played for the University of Kentucky and played professionally for the Phoenix Suns, will host a new show on CNN+ that will feature conversations with athletes.

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SOCIAL MEDIA LIGHTS UP CNN FOR HIRING ‘ENDLESS SOURCE OF MISINFORMATION’ REX CHAPMAN FOR STREAMING SERVICE

Chapman, who has been known to peddle misinformation on social media, previously hosted "Block or Charge" on Adult Swim and hosts two other podcasts including "The Rex Chapman Show" and "Charges With Rex Chapman." 

The March Madness tournament will resume with the Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday after fans saw several upsets in the first couple of rounds. 

Saint Peters University's men's team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in its school history after defeating Murray State and the University of Kentucky. The New Jersey school has been called this season's "Cinderella" by several sports analysts and reporters. 

Saint Peter's players celebrate after defeating Murray State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's players celebrate after defeating Murray State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ( (AP Photo/Darron Cummings))

Florida Gulf Coast, Oral Roberts and Saint Peters are the only number 15 seed teams to advance to the Sweet 16. 

The New Jersey team will face number 4 seed Purdue on Friday.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.