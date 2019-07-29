CNN's Don Lemon shames Trump voters, independents for 'allowing' POTUS to 'get away with horrible language'

CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Trump voters for "allowing" President Trump to "get away with horrible language" amid his ongoing feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Appearing on "Cuomo Prime Time," Lemon gave a "shoutout" his network colleague Victor Blackwell, a Baltimore native, for his emotional response to Trump's tweets.

"Good on you, Victor Blackwell, for doing what you did," Lemon told the weekend anchor directly.

MSNBC PANEL CALLS TRUMP'S ATTACKS ON CUMMINGS, BALTIMORE 'HITLERIAN,' FROM 'NAZI PLAYBOOK

After "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo pointed out the "pattern" of Trump of "picking fights he should not pick," Lemon suspected he continues to do so because he doesn't "suffer any consequences" from his supporters.

"He picks fights that he should not pick, at least most people think, but then rarely does he suffer consequences and that means from his base," Lemon told Cuomo, "but also rarely does he suffer consequences from people who may be independent, right? Or maybe Democrats who voted for Barack Obama or maybe voted Clinton or whatever, because they are allowing him to get away with horrible language."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "CNN Tonight" anchor later clarified that "not all" Trump supporters are "bigots" but slammed those who "don't stand up to this president" when Trump promotes "obvious" bigotry.

Lemon is set to moderate the 2020 Democratic debates this week with CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.