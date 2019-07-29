MSNBC panel calls Trump's attacks on Cummings, Baltimore 'Hitlerian,' from 'Nazi playbook'

An MSNBC panel blasted President Trump's ongoing attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. and the city of Baltimore, calling his rhetoric "Hitlerian" and from the "Nazi playbook."

"Hardball" host Chris Matthews drew focus on Monday to Trump's repeated use of the term "infested" while describing the "crime infested" city Cummings represents as well as Atlanta-based Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. He also praised Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace for pressing Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and comparing the term to "vermin."

"Infested, infested, infested. It's vermin. It's a Hitlerian term," Matthews told the panel. "If you go back and read Goebbels and all of that stuff, it's all about the Jews in that case... he's obsessed with this thing about cities."

"Well, this is the Nazi playbook, right?" former Democratic congresswoman Donna Edwards agreed. "You dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know.”

“Well, to exterminate them or something like that," Matthews responded.

