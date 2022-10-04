CNN's Dana Bash calls abortion a 'lifeline' for some Democrats in midterm elections

CNN host Dana Bash called abortion a "lifeline" for Democrats, in some areas of the country.



Bash was remarking on how Democrats were using the highly polarizing issue to motivate liberal and independent voters in the upcoming election, since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark federal abortion law, Roe v. Wade.



"It depends on where you go, but it is obviously a – forgive me – a lifeline for some Democrats in tough areas, that they didn't expect before Roe was overturned," Bash said.



Bash found the focus on abortion was working in some races in swing districts by appealing to voters who might not have been single-issue voters before the Court's Dobbs decision.

However, she revealed that the economy still prevailed as the top concern for those voters she spoke with.

"My anecdotal experience, and it's really anecdotal, Poppy, there, is that voters I found who were kind of in the swing areas were, when I just asked open-ended questions were much more focused on economic issues rather than abortion," she said.

Bash added that wasn't the case in states like Ohio and Michigan. The CNN host warned even Republicans she spoke to were concerned about GOP candidates who were too "extreme" on abortion.

A Detroit News/WDIV poll in September found abortion ranked as the most important issue to registered Michigan voters.

Democrats have spent $124 million on political ads mentioning abortion, which is nearly "20 times more spending on the issue than the party did during the 2018 cycle," according to an AP analysis.