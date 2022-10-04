Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNN's Dana Bash calls abortion a 'lifeline' for some Democrats in midterm elections

The overturning of Roe could help save some Democrats, she argued

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
CNN anchor calls abortion a 'lifeline' for some Democrats this election Video

CNN anchor calls abortion a 'lifeline' for some Democrats this election

CNN host Dana Bash touted how the issue of abortion could save some Democrats this election cycle.

CNN host Dana Bash called abortion a "lifeline" for Democrats, in some areas of the country.

Bash was remarking on how Democrats were using the highly polarizing issue to motivate liberal and independent voters in the upcoming election, since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark federal abortion law, Roe v. Wade.

"It depends on where you go, but it is obviously a – forgive me – a lifeline for some Democrats in tough areas, that they didn't expect before Roe was overturned," Bash said.

CNN’s Dana Bash touted Democrats using the end of Roe to their advantage.

CNN’s Dana Bash touted Democrats using the end of Roe to their advantage. (CNN)


CNN'S DANA BASH DEFENDS BIDEN'S ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ JAB ABOUT GOP: HE WAS ONLY TALKING ABOUT ‘TRUMP SUPPORTERS’

Bash found the focus on abortion was working in some races in swing districts by appealing to voters who might not have been single-issue voters before the Court's Dobbs decision.

However, she revealed that the economy still prevailed as the top concern for those voters she spoke with.

"My anecdotal experience, and it's really anecdotal, Poppy, there, is that voters I found who were kind of in the swing areas were, when I just asked open-ended questions were much more focused on economic issues rather than abortion," she said.

Bash added that wasn't the case in states like Ohio and Michigan. The CNN host warned even Republicans she spoke to were concerned about GOP candidates who were too "extreme" on abortion.

In July, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed $20 million in anti-abortion line items in the state’s budget meant to support expecting mothers and adoption campaigns.

In July, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed $20 million in anti-abortion line items in the state’s budget meant to support expecting mothers and adoption campaigns. ((AP Photo/David Eggert, File))

DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO MAKE ABORTION CAMPAIGN ISSUE, BUT MOST STILL WON'T SAY IF THEY SUPPORT ANY RESTRICTIONS

A Detroit News/WDIV poll in September found abortion ranked as the most important issue to registered Michigan voters.

Democrats have spent $124 million on political ads mentioning abortion, which is nearly "20 times more spending on the issue than the party did during the 2018 cycle," according to an AP analysis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.