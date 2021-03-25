Glenn Greenwald torches CNN's 'grotesque' defense of Chris Cuomo's coronavirus testing special treatment

Journalist Glenn Greenwald slammed CNN’s statement about Chris Cuomo receiving prioritized coronavirus testing because of his powerful brother as "grotesque" because the network is justifying "corrupt, unethical or amoral" behavior.

"CNN is telling the public that they see nothing wrong with their rich and well-connected anchors exploiting public resources or connections to powerful politicians to corruptly obtain medical treatment at the expense of everyone else," Greenwald wrote on Substack.

CNN SKIPS LATEST GOV. CUOMO SCANDAL THAT IMPLICATES LITTLE BROTHER, NETWORK’S ‘CUOMO PRIME TIME’ NAMESAKE

The Albany-based Times Union newspaper reported late Wednesday that "high-level members" of New York's Department of Health were directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to "conduct prioritized coronavirus testing on the governor's relatives as well as influential people with ties to the administration."

Chris Cuomo, the host of CNN’s most-watched show "Cuomo Prime Time," was among the family members who reportedly received special access to testing. The anchor was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 31. As the paper noted, the diagnosis came "at a time when many members of the public struggled to obtain coronavirus tests."

CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic did not appear alarmed by the report and issued a widely panned statement to the Washington Post.

"We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would," Dornic told Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO REPORTEDLY PRIORITIZED FOR COVID TESTING BY BROTHER'S ADMINISTRATION EARLY IN PANDEMIC

Greenwald accused CNN’s Dornic of "defending and even glorifying" Cuomo’s decision "corruptly obtaining for himself medical care unavailable to the broader public."

"Ponder what they are saying. It is unsurprising that someone in Chris Cuomo’s position would want special privileges. Of course it’s unsurprising: everyone has a motive for wanting special privileges for themselves. The same exact defense CNN offered here could be made if Chris Cuomo had instead bribed state officials to provide him special medical treatment unavailable to the general public, or if he had broken into the home of another sick person to steal their medication that he could not obtain for himself," Greenwald wrote.

"It would be understandable that a person with COVID would want to do this, in the sense that it is a rational motive. But the fact that Cuomo had a rational motive for doing this does not make it less corrupt, unethical or amoral," he continued. "There are all sorts of things that it may be 'understandable'' for us to want for ourselves that the law, morality and/or ethics nonetheless prevents us from obtaining."

CNN EXEC ROASTED FOR DECLARING BIDEN’S INAUGURATION FIREWORKS ‘INSPIRE OUR FRIENDS AND SHAKE OUR FOES’

"The hubris here on the part of the Cuomos is tawdry but, for them, completely unsurprising. This entitlement complex is what one might expect from two boys who grew up as the children of a popular and powerful governor whose wealth and fame are due to their last name: a good reason for the taboo against nepotism and dynastic politics, which so often produces abuse of power. But CNN’s behavior is something else entirely," Greenwald continued.

Greenwald concluded his scathing takedown of the liberal network by declaring Dornic’s statement is hurting CNN’s brand.

"CNN is telling the public that they see nothing wrong with their rich and well-connected anchors exploiting public resources or connections to powerful politicians to corruptly obtain medical treatment at the expense of everyone else. That is as grotesque as it is damaging to CNN’s brand," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Dornic was lampooned on social media for claiming a fireworks display celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden will "inspire our friends and shake our foes."

"This team truly understands optics. These images will inspire our friends and shake our foes," Dornic tweeted to accompany an image of a fireworks display from Biden’s inauguration.

The tweet was swiftly roasted by critics, with many pointing out that there have been similar firework presentations during other administrations.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.