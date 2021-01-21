CNN exec roasted for declaring Biden’s inauguration fireworks ‘inspire our friends and shake our foes’

A CNN executive was lampooned on social media Wednesday night after the liberal network’s top spokesperson claimed a fireworks display celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden will "inspire our friends and shake our foes."

CNN spent the majority of Wednesday gushing over Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ every move while constantly mocking the previous administration. The Biden administration already has an extremely cozy relationship with CNN, as former CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken has been selected to serve as secretary of state and Jen Psaki left her contributor gig at CNN to serve as press secretary.

CNN’s head of communications Matt Dornic amped up the praise while watching fireworks that capped off the Inauguration Day events.

"This team truly understands optics. These images will inspire our friends and shake our foes," Dornic tweeted to accompany an image of a fireworks display from Biden’s inauguration.

The tweet was swiftly roasted by critics, with many pointing out that there have been similar firework presentations during other administrations.

The Hill columnist and Fox News contributor Joe Concha wasn’t particularly amused by Dornic’s tweet.

"A CNN executive actually making the argument that China or Russia or ISIS or Al Qaeda being shaken by a fireworks display while Katy Perry is singing already wins the award for Best Unintentional Comedy for the year," Concha told Fox News before quoting "Billy Madison" in a light-hearted jab at the CNN honcho.

"Everyone is now dumber for having read it," Concha said. "I award him no points. And may God have mercy on his soul."

Former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grennell responded, "Ratio! Haha. Baghdad Bob Dornic."

"’Head of Strategic Comms @CNN Worldwide,’ sucking up so bad to the Biden administration and underlining the reality that if anyone at CNN dares to critically and vigorously cover the Biden administration, they'd best find other work or risk a stern talking to," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote with to caption an image of the tweet.

Many others mocked the tweet:

Dornic eventually responded to the widespread criticism with a series of tweets to attempt to clarify his point.