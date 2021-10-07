CNN's Wolf Blitzer pilloried for strange Jan. 6 selfie tweet: 'What the hell is this'

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was widely mocked Wednesday for a strange tweet marking nine months since the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and suggesting security fencing around the building may eventually need to return.

"Nine months ago today - on Jan. 6, 2021 - an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. I walked around the complex today and it was very calm. As you know, the perimeter security fence is gone - at least for now," Blitzer wrote in the tweet, including a stern selfie with the Capitol in the background.

WOLF BLITZER ROASTED FOR TWEET ON POTENTIAL ELECTION DAY UNREST: ‘YOU AND CNN ARE RESPONSIBLE’

Critics were quick to mock Blitzer, with some jokingly referring to him as "brave" and calling his tweet "important work." Another critic claimed that reporters seemed to celebrate each month since Jan. 6 "like it's a high school relationship."

"Six months ago today – I ate a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. It was delicious. I also had a bowl today and it was still just as delicious, but a little stale. As you know, I may buy another box or two. That is all – for now," one wrote, mocking Blitzer's solemn tone.

CAPITOL POLICE RECOMMEND JAN. 6 OFFICERS FOR DISCIPLINE

Others claimed that "literally no one cared" about the "anniversary" except for those in the government and those attempting to spread propaganda, while another joked about Blitzer's need to include a picture of himself in the tweet.

"January 6 is like an idol for these people and something they saw as a good thing (for their profession and worldview to make broad stereotypes about tens of millions on the right). In other words, journos like Wolf need more hobbies and things that make them genuinely happy," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote, while others mockingly compared Blitzer's remembrance of Jan. 6 to the storming of the beaches of Normandy.

DON LEMON DOWNPLAYS 2020 RIOT DAMAGE, DISMISSES COMPARISON TO JAN. 6: ‘AN INSURANCE POLICY CAN REPLACE A SHOE’

Once suggested Blitzer should try visiting Portland, Oregon, where a number of riots targeting a federal building took place earlier this year. Others jokingly said they were glad Blitzer was safe while walking around the Capitol.

PELOSI LASHES OUT AT CNN'S WOLF BLITZER AS GOP ‘APOLOGIST’ DURING TESTY EXCHANGE ON STALLED COVID STIMULUS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP