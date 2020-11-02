Wolf Blitzer roasted for tweet on potential Election Day unrest: 'You and CNN are responsible'

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was roasted Sunday after tweeting about possible Election Day unrest with everyone from Donald Trump Jr. to political pundits blasting the liberal network for causing a divide, while others pointed out that Trump supporters aren’t known to riot and vandalize property.

“I never thought I would see so many buildings here in the nation’s capital boarded-up on the eve of a presidential election in anticipation of possible unrest,” Blitzer wrote. “And it’s not just in DC. It’s happening in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country. So sad!”

Blitzer’s message accompanied video the CNN anchor posted showing buildings and businesses being boarded up as the nation prepares for potential Election Day unrest.

BUSINESSES ACROSS NATION BOARD UP WINDOWS AHEAD OF POTENTIAL ELECTION DAY UNREST

Businesses and retailers across the country have begun boarding up their storefront windows and taking other security measures in anticipation of potential unrest as many cities remain on edge following a summer of widespread riots and mayhem. However, CNN has largely dismissed the chaos as “peaceful” and Blitzer was swiftly roasted for his observation.

Trump 2020 director of communication Tim Murtaugh responded, “These buildings are not boarded up to protect them from Trump supporters. The left is threatening violence as a final act of extortion before the election.”

Donald Trump Jr. called Blitzer a “clown” and blasted the liberal media for causing unrest.

“You’re a clown. I never thought I’d see an entire main stream media complex lie so badly and pour so much fuel on fires to cause this type of unrest,” Trump Jr. wrote. “You a-holes and your liberal agenda built that.”

CNN REMOVES THE TERM ‘VIOLENT’ FROM ON-AIR GRAPHIC DESCRIBING PROTESTS IN WISCONSIN

“And it will be 100% Democrats. Riots are an expected response from the Democrat base when they don’t get their way. Worth reflecting on that fact, including CNN’s prominent, despicable role in creating such hysteria,” conservative talk show host Buck Sexton responded.

“Bet they’re not preparing for Republicans to riot,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote.

“This is your fault. Drumming up the insanity of the left with the lies your network has pushed for years,” political satirist Tim Young responded.

Earlier this year, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo raised eyebrows when he suggested that the George Floyd protesters don't have to be "polite and peaceful." Over the years, Cuomo and other CNN pundits have been accused of defending Antifa, the self-described "anti-fascist" movement that has incited violence at various protests across the country.

Pundit Eddie Zipperer added, “Watching a CNN anchor lament the ongoing riots is like watching Godzilla go, ‘Oh my gosh, oh no, Tokyo is all ruined now.’”

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED FOR SUGGESTING PROTESTERS DON'T HAVE TO BE 'PEACEFUL'

“Let’s put it this way: these businesses aren’t boarded up because they’re afraid of Trump supporters,” school safety advocate J.T. Lewis chimed in.

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on Blitzer's tweet:

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.