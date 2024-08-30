Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN reporter 'nervous' media is too 'preoccupied' with interviewing Harris as she reaches voters directly

'I don’t know how much that matters,' said Audie Cornish, the host of CNN’s Audio podcast

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
CNN reporter 'nervous' media is too 'preoccupied' with interviewing Harris Video

CNN reporter 'nervous' media is too 'preoccupied' with interviewing Harris

CNN correspondent Audie Cornish said on Thursday that she is 'nervous' that the media is too 'preoccupied' with interviewing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

A CNN reporter said on Thursday that she is "nervous" that the media is too "preoccupied" with interviewing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"I do get a little nervous that in the media we're preoccupied with, like, how much access, how many conversations is she going to have in the settings we deem most valuable to voters, when this is a campaign that is actually making a mark in an interesting way, reaching out to people directly," said correspondent Audie Cornish, the host of CNN’s Audio podcast "The Assignment."

Cornish’s comments came immediately after the vice president sat down alongside running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday night for a CNN interview with Dana Bash.

VP HARRIS SHREDDED FOR CLAIMING 'MY VALUES HAVE NOT CHANGED' AMID POLICY FLIP-FLOPS: 'STILL A RADICAL'

Kamala Harris CNN interview

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows when telling CNN's Dana Bash that her "value's haven't changed" after making complete reversals on far-left positions she held in 2019. (Screenshot/CNN)

The highly anticipated interview marks her first in-depth sit down with the media since she first became the presumptive nominee. Furthermore, she still has not held a press conference in 40 days.

Harris has largely avoided the media since being anointed to the top of the Democratic ticket, swapping out President Biden after he withdrew from the race. Additionally, the vice president rarely answered media questions while on the campaign trail.

After Harris faced backlash from Republicans for dodging the media, Cornish said, "And I think today it did show that she has the ability to sit down and have that back-and-forth that Republicans are talking about ‘can she really do it?’ So, how many more times?" 

"I don’t know how much that matters," she said.

She explained further that while Harris is "good at asking sharp, tough questions of people" who deserve scrutiny, "the stakes have been higher" when the vice president has been under scrutiny herself.

CNN RIPPED FOR SAYING HARRIS GAVE 'CLEAREST VIEW YET' OF HER POTENTIAL PRESIDENCY IN INTERVIEW: ‘SHE DID?'

Kamala Harris points

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan.(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The lack of media access has subjected Harris to scrutiny and criticism as it allowed her to dodge tough questions about her flip-flopping on past policy stances since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris said during the CNN interview with Bash that she would not ban fracking if elected, claiming she made it "clear" where she stood on fracking during the 2020 election. 

"No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking," Harris said. 

Harris and Walz interview

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in CNN interview. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, before Harris dropped her first bid for president in 2019 and was selected as Biden’s running mate, she said in a CNN town hall "there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking" on her first day in office. 

The interview with CNN comes just 68 days before Election Day.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn