CNN ripped for saying Harris gave 'clearest view yet' of her potential presidency in interview: ‘She did?'

Social media users ripped CNN for declaring that Vice President Kamala Harris gave the "clearest view yet" of her potential presidency during her interview with the network.

Harris and CNN’s critics hammered the network after it made the statement on X following the vice president’s interview with Dana Bash on Thursday evening. Many argued that the interview was void of detail on policy and heavy on "incomprehensible drivel."

"Did you guys watch it," GOP communications person Matt Whitlock asked on X.

CNN's X account posted the questionable claim on Thursday evening, writing, "In an exclusive CNN interview, Kamala Harris gave the clearest view yet of what she plans for her presidency if elected."

The post went viral, reaching almost two million views in less than 24 hours, and attracting thousands of comments – many from prominent media figures who insisted the interview was not a clear view of Harris’ policy proposals.

Conservative commentator Tim Young slammed the network, stating, "Apparently you didn't watch the interview."

National Review senior writer Charles Cooke disputed the post, stating, "She at no point did anything of the sort, and nor was she asked to."

Journalist and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Abigail Shrier observed, "Commentators who say Harris ‘did fine’ miss the point. Harris sat with enthusiastically-supportive media for hours, and CNN could only cherrypick 18 minutes of it because the rest was, presumably, incomprehensible drivel."

"Kamala Harris may be the emptiest of all empty suits," Shrier added.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway shredded CNN’s post, stating, "This is propaganda that would make the North Koreans blush."

Commentator "The Redheaded Libertarian" didn't accept CNN’s assessment of Harris’ performance either. She paraphrased the Adam Sandler movie "Billy Madison," saying, "At no point in her rambling, incoherent response was she even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller replied to the post, asking, "She did?"